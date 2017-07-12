Master Rappel Course: Offers advanced training

By Jonathan Leblanc, Fort Bliss Bugle staff:

(El Paso, Texas, July 13, 2017)

Over the course of five days, Soldiers and Airmen here went through the Master Rappel Course. This is an advanced course offered to qualified students who have graduated from Air Assault, Ranger, Sapper or Mountain Warfare school.

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Johnson, rappel master instructor, Iron Training Detachment, 1st Armored Division, explained the benefits this advanced course can offer those wanting to take their training to the next level.

“This course shows more the inner working of how to do a tower, or air assault operations, from which they would be rappelling,” Johnson said. “The student will learn how to do rescue rappels, basic rappels and how to hook someone up to the Swiss seat.”

Organizers try to align the course to take place right after the completion of the Air Assault, Ranger, Sapper or Mountain Warfare schools.

“I think its best like this because the information is fresh, and the students and units can be prepped and ready for the next time around,” Johnson said.

Being in certain military occupational specialties can hinder taking specialty trainings such as the master rappel course. For some Soldiers, the demands of their job will not allow time away, but organizers said the time is worth it to learn some great advanced Soldiering skills.

First Lt. Sarah Geesey, assigned to Company A, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, said she was excited her command was supportive and allowed her to go through the training.

“This was a great opportunity to get outside the office and link up with other Soldiers and just get some hands-on training,” Geesey said. “My leadership has been really supportive, and trying to let us be not just who we are in our specialties, whether that be nurses, doctors, medics. They really encourage us to step outside that to be Soldiers, because at the end of the day that’s what we are first.”

Geesey was grateful for getting a chance to learn new Soldier skills.

“I’m really thankful to the command for letting me experience this. First Air Assault and now this,” Geesey said.

Geesey wasn’t the only Soldier who normally might not get to take advantage of this training.

Sgt. Juan Reyes, assigned to the 212th Military Police Company, 93rd Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, Fort Bliss, got to experience firsthand the tough, realistic training of the course.

“This is different from what I normally get to do. Normally MPs guard the gates and work the roads,” Reyes said. “I’ve never had any experience with rope training like this.”

Offering real-world training to Soldiers who normally wouldn’t receive it can improve overall morale.

“This is exciting. You never know when you’ll need to know this on a deployment or even back at your duty station,” Reyes said. “The instructors are very knowledgeable. They inspire me to want to become a black hat so I can start teaching other Soldiers.”