Garrison holds change of command Command welcomes Murphy, says goodbye to Hester

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

At a change of command ceremony Friday at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, Soldiers, families and friends of the Fort Bliss Garrison Command welcomed Col. Steve O. Murphy and his family and bid farewell to Col. Mike Hester and his family.

Hester, however, will not be going far. He will serve as the Fort Bliss chief of staff at 1st Armored Division, and Murphy said he looks forward to working with him. “I’m also glad that I have your phone number,” Murphy said.

Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, was the ceremony’s senior presiding official, and she noted several of Hester’s accomplishments over the nearly two and a half years he spent in command.

Hester oversaw $201 million in infrastructure and facility improvements; he guided the demolition of more than 200,000 square feet of obsolete facilities; and he reduced the installation’s relocatable buildings inventory by 400, saving more than $1 million a year in maintenance costs, McCullough said.

In addition, Hester successfully oversaw the installation’s designation as a control monitor for units returning from Operation United Assistance during the Ebola outbreak in Africa, as well as the 177-day designation of the Doña Ana Range Complex as a holding area for 7,259 unaccompanied children, McCullough said.

McCullough, who came to know Hester through weekly video teleconferences with 20 garrison command teams, said she noticed an increase in attendance when Hester was on the job.

“I’m sure you won’t be surprised that more than one of Mike’s fellow garrison commanders has rearranged their schedule to attend these VTCs, not because of me,” McCullough said. “Simply because they wanted to hear what Hester’s going to say today.”

In his speech, Hester gave the audience a taste of why his colleagues found his personality refreshing.

Hester said when he took command he was afraid he was going to say something that might get him in trouble. “I was a little nervous, because I offend some combat troops, never mind unions, lawyers. Oh my, right?” he said to a roomful of laughter – one comment of several that evoked that response.

Thanks to the mentorship of his staff, however, Hester said he is leaving the command with his rough edges softened and his demeanor a little more suave.

Hester thanked all the garrison employees for helping him run the 1.2-million acre “beast” that is Fort Bliss. Rhode Island, by comparison, is 800,000 acres in size, he said. He also thanked the El Paso community.

“We never expected to fall in love with El Paso the way we have,” Hester said. “It’s the people that make the place, just like anywhere else. We love this city. We love the leadership. We really appreciate you for welcoming us with open arms, helping us along the way.”

McCullough and Hester welcomed Murphy, his spouse Stephanie and their children Connor, 17, and Meghan, 14. Murphy, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, most recently worked as the transformation division chief in the G3/5/7 Aviation Directorate on the Army staff at the Pentagon. This is his first time stationed at Fort Bliss.

Murphy said he is glad to be working among Soldiers again and looks forward to continuing Hester’s work.

“I know there are many challenges we will face going forward, but I’m certain that the quality of the people in the garrison staff, our teammates at the 1st Armored Division and tenant units, IMCOM-Readiness team and the great people of this town of El Paso will see us through,” Murphy said.