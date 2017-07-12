Fort Bliss wins Army water competition

By Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Breckenkamp, and 1st Lt. Emily Cattley, 80th Training Command and, 504th Composite Supply Company:

(El Paso, Texas, July. 13, 2017)

FORT STORY, Va. – The Fort Bliss “Top Water Dawgs” not only won first place in the 2017 Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Rodeo by 80 points, but had the highest score in every event and were only four points from a perfect score.

Sgts. Colin Bousman, Isaac Kangogo and Darius Carrington, and Spcs. Xavier Muniz and Frederick Ortega, all assigned to the 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Supply Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, made up the team.

“The training we conducted prior to the competition really paid off. We were able to master the (Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit) system since we haven’t been able to train on it at Fort Bliss,” said Bousman, the head noncommissioned officer of the team.

The 80th Training Command hosted the ROWPU Rodeo June 12 through 16, with support from Army Forces Command Logistics and the Army Quartermaster School’s Petroleum and Water Department. Eight teams of Army Reserve, National Guard and active-duty water treatment specialists put their skills to the test.

Reverse osmosis is a water purification technology that uses a semipermeable membrane to remove ions, molecules and larger particles from any water source to produce potable drinking water in austere environments. The objective of the ROPWU rodeo was to train and educate water production teams, foster confidence and build esprit de corps. The end result was improved readiness for the Soldiers and their units.

This rodeo was an especially great opportunity for ROWPU training because it required competitors to treat and purify salt water.

“We don’t usually get the chance to extract and purify salt water, so this was a really great exercise for us,” said Spc. Donovan Stutts, a competitor assigned to the second-place 40th Composite Supply Company, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. “Just in this short amount of time, I learned a lot.”

During the five-day event, eight teams of five sharpened their proficiency in multiple water purification systems. On day one, the competitors had to pass a written exam. The next four days consisted of setting up, operating, maintaining and shutting down a 15K Tactical Weight Purification System and the larger 3K ROWPU. Other systems included the Forward Area Water Point Supply System and the Lightweight Water Purifier. Each day was long and grueling, but the Soldiers persevered through the heat and humidity.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Darlington, command sergeant major, 80th Training Command, said he was thrilled to see the competitors in action and interact with them.

“I would say that most of these Soldiers, from talking with them, have never worked with salt water before, so this exercise here is essential for them,” Darlington said. “They will take this training back to their units and share this knowledge, which translates to improved unit readiness. I encouraged them to … spread the information about the competition.”

To ensure the water purification specialists were on target, the FORSCOM Logistics Training Cluster provided evaluators to continually assess them as they performed tasks in eight lanes. Each lane was timed. The evaluators scored each team based on their proficiency and if they completed everything within the allotted time.

Brig. Gen. Fletcher Washington, deputy commanding general, 80th Training Command, said after observing the competitors, he would gladly deploy with any of them.

“Clean water is absolutely essential for our survival,” Washington said. “Everyone here has learned the latest tactics, techniques, and procedures, which puts you at a great advantage. From being here and watching you all, I can tell that you are above and beyond other 92Ws who have not gone through this event.”

Darlington said the key to the rodeo’s success was the collaborative work of FOSCOM and the U.S. Army Reserve Command running the event and the 80th Training Command being the executive agent.

The 961st Quartermaster Company, an Army Reserve team out of McAllen, Texas, placed third, and the 249th Composite Supply Company, an active duty team from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, won the “most motivated” category.