Bliss Soldiers teach first-ever Basic Leader Course at Bagram AF

By Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July. 13, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – One hundred and eighty Soldiers from across Afghanistan will no longer have to worry about attending the Basic Leader Course as soon as their deployment is over, thanks to the efforts of U.S. Forces Afghanistan and the Mobile Training Team from Fort Bliss.

The team finished up the first-ever, two-week accelerated course Sunday. Previously, Soldiers had to go to Kuwait to attend the course. BLC gives Soldiers the baseline set of tools necessary to become a noncommissioned officer. NCOs train, lead and develop small teams to be able to win on the battlefield.

Setting up the academy was not an easy task, and some had said it couldn’t be done, but Sgt. 1st Class Gerald Diaz, the senior NCO in charge of the MTT, had a simple response to the doubters: “Don’t ever doubt the initiative and resourcefulness of the U.S. Army’s noncommissioned officer.”

Sgt. Maj. Billy Perdue, the joint operations sergeant major, U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, National Support Element, said the team had to set up the infrastructure for the school so they could have billeting and resources for the course. Six cadre members made up the team running the course.

“We reached out to the United States Sergeants Major Academy for the instructors, and headquarters, Department of the Army, for execution of this course,” Perdue said.

Diaz said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Students will not have to worry about completing BLC upon their return to their home stations and can focus on reintegrating, Diaz said.

In addition, Diaz said the instructors, who are on temporary duty from NCO academies from across the Army, have noticed a different atmosphere in the classroom.

“Students are asking a lot of questions and are engaged,” Diaz said. “A lot of the students have been waiting a long time to receive this course and now this course is being brought to them.”

Cpl. Theodore Elesh, a combat medic assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, said he was excited to attend the course.

“It is a privilege being able to attend this course in a combat zone,” Elesh said. “I am promotable and I would keep that status, but I would have to go to this school down the line after the deployment.”

Elesh said he appreciates that Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey made the change.

“This happening here for Soldiers who have been on the promotable list is a huge plus for us going back and being able to pin before we get home,” Elesh said.

Army leadership created the school in part due to the number of Soldiers who needed to attend BLC for promotion.

Purdue said senior leaders are aware of how important the class is to Soldiers.

“We had a lot of agencies and personnel help build this campus and we are very proud if it and we are here to help the Soldiers,” Purdue said.

Sgt. Dillon Baldridge, who was killed in action this year in Afghanistan, was scheduled to attend the course, and the campus will be dedicated in his honor.