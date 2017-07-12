11th Air Defense Artillery Bde. announces the best of the best

By Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA, 32nd AAMDC, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July. 13, 2017)

Leaders announced the winners of the Fiscal Year 2017 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Officer, Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Competition in a ceremony held at the Family Resilience Center here June 30.

The officer of the year is 2nd Lt. Vicente Trejo from Atlanta, a platoon leader assigned to Battery E, 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, 11th ADA Bde.

The NCO of the year is Staff Sgt. Nicholas Vargas from Biloxi, Mississippi, an operations sergeant assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 11th ADA Bde.

The Soldier of the year is Spc. Sarah Fox from Tampa Bay, Florida, an enhanced early warning specialist assigned to Battery D, 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Bde.

These three Soldiers will represent the brigade in the 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command’s Blackjack Soldier of the Year competition, where they will compete against other brigades from throughout the division.

“This is something that has been going on for a year,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Albright, command sergeant major, 11th ADA Bde. “We have been prepping and looking – prepping, looking, competing and trying to find the best Soldiers.”

Albright said the ceremony recognizes the top “Imperial” Soldiers of the entire brigade for the year, and winning is a huge accomplishment.

In all, nine Soldiers competed for the top honors. Two officers, four NCOs and three Soldiers.

“These nine Soldiers stepped up to represent their unit, their individual battalions and individual battery to see who’s the best,” Albright said.

This competition pushed the Soldiers mentally and physically, personally challenging them to accept the challenge to become the best.

“Just to step up and say I’m going to try it, the personal courage it takes is outstanding,” Albright said.

Albright had a rhetorical question for the Soldiers in attendance: If two Soldiers were standing side by side with one of them accepting the challenge to compete while the other chose not to, who should receive a promotion to the next level?

Each Soldier had various reasons for competing and each one’s response to winning was a surprise.

“I challenged myself,” Vargas said. “I’m always ready to win, so I think I prepared myself well for this competition and will continue to prepare – hopefully win the Blackjack competition.”

Trejo, meanwhile, said he felt a little nervous right before the board, but it turned out to be a good kind of nervousness.

“I was still a little bit shaky, but once they announced me as the winner, I was like ‘Wow. Alright. Now I have 32nd,’” Trejo said.

Fox said she was happy her hard work paid off.

“My heart was beating pretty fast but I was very excited,” she said.

Each level of competition becomes increasingly harder. The Soldiers will now have to focus on the next competition and improve in different areas.

“This is only the first step because after this they have to move on,” Albright said. “They are going to have to compete against all the other brigades and become the Blackjack Warrior and if they win that one, they move on to (U.S. Forces Command) to become the best FORSCOM Soldier of the Year, and if they win that one, they move to become the best Army Warrior of the Year.”

“Luckily, we have a couple weeks to train for it, study up and go over there to win it,” Trejo said. “I believe this (11th ADA Bde.’s) competition is a giant stepping stone and good preparation to move on to 32nd to show them what 11th brigade has to offer.”

Fox said that although the Soldier of the year competition was more difficult than the quarterly competition, the next will be a lot more challenging because it will also include land navigation.

“Division is going to send its best Soldiers and we have to be ready to win,” Vargas said.

“Like Command Sgt. Maj. Albright said, this definitely made us more well-rounded Soldiers and a better leader at the end of the day,” Vargas said.

“I challenge all Soldiers to do this,” Vargas said.

These three Soldiers exhibit the highest standards of the Army and the 11th ADA Bde. There is no quit, there is no surrender and a fight to the finish against the other brigades within the 32nd AAMDC.

“I’m going to win it,” Trejo said.

“I’m going to win,” Fox said.

“I’m going to win!” Vargas said. “You have to go in with the mindset you’re going to win and hopefully I’m prepared enough that I do win.”

The winners received a trophy, a brigade coin and the Army Commendation Medal. All other participants received a brigade coin and the Army Achievement Medal.