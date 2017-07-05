‘Team Deuce:’ mission ready

By 1st Lt. Jeremy Morris, 5th Bn. 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Jul. 6, 2017)

The 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade’s 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery “Team Deuce” returned to the field for their Global Response Force Culminating Training Exercise from June 19 to 29.

The goal of this CTE was to set the conditions for a successful GRF assumption. This was the final event before the battalion will be postured to deploy anywhere in the world should there be an immediate need for air and missile defense. Members of “Team Deuce” have been preparing for the GRF assumption since November 2016. The Soldiers and their families have sacrificed a lot in preparation, but the Soldiers’ hard work was evident in the midst of the no-fail exercise.

Organizers spread out key tasks over four phases. The preparation phase has been ongoing since April 1 and involved the battalion staff executing a deliberate military decision-making process effort for the entire exercise. Phase II consisted of an emergency deployment readiness exercise and the battalion performing operational readiness evaluations. The EDRE marked the beginning of the exercise on June 19 with a battalion wide telephonic recall, movement preparation area operations and air load operations at the Fort Bliss Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group facility in preparation for Phase III. Phase III began June 22 with a full battalion tactical convoy of its rolling stock in excess of 70 kilometers.

Afterward, each unit conducted its individual tactical convoy to their assigned Patriot tactical sites at the Tobin Wells training area here, going above and beyond to complete one of the most difficult tasks towards GRF assumption. Phase III continued with steady state operations until all the battalion’s Air Battle Management certifications were complete in accordance with FM 3-01.86, the Air Defense Artillery Patriot Brigade Gunnery Program.

The actions performed during the CTE laid the groundwork for the execution of a Global Response Force mission.

“The CTE and the critical tasks associated with it, ensured that at end state, 5-52 ADA is able to respond expeditiously to an emerging worldwide air and missile threat, and that we are able to provide the combatant commander a lethal, effective and capable force while protecting critical assets,” said Maj. Paul Jacques, battalion executive officer.

The unit won’t know where it will be going, but will have to mobilize their equipment to fit the necessary demands, and will have to do so on short notice. Despite the Texas heat trying to keep them down, the team performed above standard throughout the CTE.