Head of SFL-TAP: ‘Go early. Go often.’

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Jul. 6, 2017)

It is a statistical fact that Soldiers who begin their job search six months or more before leaving active duty service are twice as likely to get a job before transitioning and are more likely to get a higher salary at their first job, according to a 2016 U.S. Chamber of Commerce study on veterans in the workplace.

So for retired Col. Walter M. Herd, director of the Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program, often called SFL-TAP, the choice is simple.

“Go early. Go often. Spread out the transition assistance program over time,” said Herd, who traveled from the program’s headquarters at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and visited the Fort Bliss SFL-TAP Center on June 20. “Don’t jam it all into one week, but do a couple of days a month for the last year so you can let this new learning kind of sink in.”

SFL-TAP is mandatory for all transitioning Soldiers who complete at least 180 days of continuous active duty. While in the program, Soldiers must meet all Career Readiness Standards requirements. Retirees may begin SFL-TAP services two years before retirement, and Soldiers must begin SFL-TAP services no later than one year before the separation date recorded on DD Form 214.

Ideally, Soldiers will begin the process 12 to 18 months before leaving, Herd said. They can return six months after leaving, and retirees can come back for life.

“Not only is there a great TAP center here at Fort Bliss, but Fort Bliss Soldiers and all Soldiers can plug into a 24-7 virtual TAP center that offers the exact same program,” Herd said. “They have master’s degree counselors, just like we have at Fort Bliss. So if it’s midnight on Saturday night and that’s when you want to work on your resume, well there’s a counselor who can help you do that.”

Herd said he also encourages Soldiers to consider Career Skills Programs, which allow Soldiers still in the Army to receive vocational and technical training that can lead to employment in a specific career or technical trade.

“Fort Bliss has got a pretty good program, a great program actually,” Herd said. “It’s been getting better and stronger with every iteration of several courses, so I would encourage Soldiers to look at what the choices are for CSPs, and then I would encourage commanders to really try to support their Soldiers in learning an actual skill.”

In addition, Herd said leaders should track how their Soldiers are doing in regard to SFL-TAP.

To do that, leaders should ask their battalion S1, their brigade S1 and division G1 for reports on how many Soldiers have been to SFL-TAP, how many Soldiers have their resumes completed, how many Soldiers have a budget and how many Soldiers have applied for a job, Herd said.

“They need to find out when those Soldiers are doing those things and if they’re doing it in the last few months, the Soldiers are getting the short end of the stick,” Herd said. “If they’re doing it a year out, the Soldiers are going to be more successful.”

It is important to remember every Soldier transitions off active duty eventually, Herd said.

“You may do it after three years. You may do it after 33 years, but everybody does it,” Herd said. “So the key to success from the Soldier’s perspective is to begin thinking about transition early.”

Soldiers should put the same amount of deliberate analysis into their transition plan as they do when deploying into a combat zone, Herd said.

“You prepare for it. You practice. You rehearse. You practice the worst-case scenario. You plan and practice the best-case scenario,” Herd said. “You need to do the same thing as you put on civilian clothes for the first time in your adult life, in many cases.”

For more information, and a link to the SFL-TAP virtual center, visit www.sfl-tap.army.mil.