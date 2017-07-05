31st CSH uncases colors, welcomes new commander, CSM

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Jul. 6, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to the 31st Combat Support Hospital not only watched as their command team uncased the unit’s colors on Memorial Field here Friday, but moments later welcomed a new commander and command sergeant major.

Col. George M. Kyle and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert A. Nelson, who successfully guided the unit through a nine-month deployment that ended in May, uncased the unit’s colors and then relinquished command and responsibility, respectively, to Col. Neil I. Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. David M. Doubek.

Col. Anthony R. Nesbitt, commander, 1st Medical Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, was the ceremony’s senior presiding official, and he said Kyle and Command Sgt. Maj. Nelson did a superior job leading the unit over the past two years.

“This unit simply never fails,” Nesbitt said. “They’ve received the highest accolades. They always have a can-do attitude and they always have an always-win culture. That starts with tremendous leadership, great noncommissioned officers and great Soldiers.”

Kyle thanked his family, Command Sgt. Maj. Nelson and the unit’s Soldiers for helping him throughout his command, and he offered some advice to the Soldiers.

“Look to your left, to your right, your battle buddies, your teammates, your fellow Phantom Medics, and see them not as they are in the moment right now but see them as they can be,” Kyle said. “Motivate, encourage, empower and inspire them. Get out of their way and watch them thrive. Continue to do the right thing the right way and for the right reason.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Nelson, likewise, thanked everyone and said serving with the unit had been the most fulfilling experience of his career.

“You have no idea what an honor it’s been to serve with you and to work for you,” Command Sgt. Maj. Nelson said. “I think every leader hopes to leave the unit of their organization better than they found it. I’m not sure if I’ve done that or not, but you’ve left me better than you’ve found me.”

On a lighter note, Command Sgt. Maj. Nelson welcomed the new command team and told the Soldiers he was sure they would be in good hands since one of them was a command sergeant major and the other was named Nelson.

Col. Nelson, a recent graduate of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Doubek, who most recently served with the 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said they look forward to serving with the unit.

“I would like to thank Col. Kyle and Command Sgt. Maj. Nelson for leaving a great organization for myself and Col. Nelson to come into as a command team,” Doubek said.

Col. Nelson said it is an honor to serve with the Phantom Medics because their passionate regard for the honor of the team is a credit to their professionalism and a clear example of selfless service.

Speaking directly to the Soldiers, Col. Nelson said: “From the famous literary scholar Tupac Shakur, he raps it up this way: ‘Remember one thing. For every dark night, there’s a bright day after that. So no matter how hard it gets, stick out your chest, keep your head up, handle your business.’”