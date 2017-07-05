1st AD RSSB NCOs keep Soldiers informed

By Master Sgt. Shelia Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Senior leaders assigned to the Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, gathered here June 24 to conduct leadership professional development.

First Sgt. Stephanie Washington, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st AD RSSB, spoke with the senior enlisted Soldiers about the changes to Army Regulation 607-1, published May 25, which covers Army uniforms and insignia.

LPD sessions allow Soldiers to get new and updated information and talk about policy changes and topics that may help leaders.

“LPD sessions are the perfect opportunity for our newer or less experienced leaders to gain insight from the lessons learned from others and give others a different point of view,” Washington said. “It gives leaders at all levels an opportunity to discuss a topic or two in an open forum.”

LPDs are one way leaders ensure junior enlisted Soldiers understand the regulation changes. These changes were not limited to AR 607-1, but the uniform standard, weapons standards and Soldier discipline while deployed.

“During deployment, LPD is important because we are often faced with situations that we do not normally encounter in a garrison environment,” Washington said. “We have a very diverse group of leaders who have worked in several different capacities and coming together allows us all to gain knowledge from lessons learned from the experiences of others. Any knowledge not shared is wasted.”

When leaders come together to get updated information, it not only helps the leader become well informed, but the information passes to the younger Soldiers and helps them understand the changes to regulations and field manuals.

“Soldiers get well-informed leaders who now have not only their knowledge, but the knowledge of their peers and senior leaders within the organization,” Washington said. “Leaders get an opportunity to network and get to know others that they may not have an opportunity to engage with on a daily basis.”

During the LPD, leaders also received information on field manual 3-22.9 (Rifle Marksmanship) and the Bagram Airfield standards of carrying a weapon while deployed.

“Weapon proficiency is a perishable skill and weapon training is a critical task that builds the core foundation of individual proficiency,” said Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Trillo, force protection noncommissioned officer in charge, STB. “Good preparation, planning and rigorous training carries Soldiers through the challenges of combat and support operations under hazardous conditions. Simply put, we must know why we exist as Soldiers, which is to deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars and return home safe.”

Trillo said providing updated information can be critical because it could eliminate “gaps” in a high tempo Army. He defines a gap as “an unfilled space or interval, a break in continuity.”

Although senior leaders throughout the brigade have different jobs and work in different locations, they have the opportunity to come together often to get updated information.

“LPD is usually conducted at least once a quarter,” Washington said. “Leaders can have informal LPDs with their section/platoons or even individually. The Army is continuously changing and it is a leader’s responsibility to ensure Soldiers are kept abreast of any changes.”

With education and training, leaders are better equipped to mentor, inform, educate, train and lead Soldiers throughout their sections as policies within the Army changes.

“I truly believe that there are only two types of Soldiers, trained and untrained,” Trillo said. “We are as only as good as our sergeants.”