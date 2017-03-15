My GECU

2-3 FA ‘Walk to Afghanistan’

Capt. Rafael Chico-Lugo, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Bn., 3rd Field Artillery Regt., DIVARTY, leads his Soldiers during a run on Pershing Road in the “Walk to Afghanistan” on Feb.16. Courtesy photo.

By Capt. Rafael Chico-Lugo, HHB, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA, DIVARTY:

(El Paso, Texas, March 16, 2017) Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, gathered on the Sheridan Road track and joined spouses of Soldiers in the unit in the “Walk to Afghanistan” on Feb. 16.

In January, a contingent of Soldiers from 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., deployed with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. In a show of solidarity and to show support to deployed Soldiers, every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m., spouses and Soldiers choose to meet on the track to either walk or run the 3-mile loop in order to compile 7,800 miles, the distance between Fort Bliss and Afghanistan.

The walk serves to build a connection with both deployed personnel and those on rear detachment, while presenting family members the opportunity to engage in a healthy form of exercise by walking or running three miles.

“This is an excellent initiative to bridge the obvious physical gap between our deployed Soldiers and ourselves at Fort Bliss,” said Capt. Rafael Chico-Lugo, commander HHB, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY.

“I think this event helps to build unit and family cohesion,” said Spc. Jacob Mettler, a radar specialist. “I rucked with my wife and dog. “It was a good opportunity to do a physical fitness with the family.”

