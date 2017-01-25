2-3 FA Regt. ‘Gunners’ celebrate 205th birthday

My GECU

Staff Sgt. Isaac Downing, left, assigned to 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, assists Lt. Col. Sandor, cutting cake, commander, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, and Command Sgt. Maj. Willie Murphy, next to Sandor, command sergeant major, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, with cake distribution for the “Gunners.” Photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Zamora, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD.

By 1st Lt. Brandon Smith and Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Zamora, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan 26, 2017) It’s not every day you get to celebrate a 205th birthday, but the “Gunners” of 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, did just that on Jan. 11.

Lt. Col. John W. Sandor, commander, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, commemorated this extraordinary day by leading the battalion in a run, followed by a presentation of combat streamers for the Gunners’ previous campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

We honor the sacrifices made by our Soldiers, both past and present, and we will continue the traditions throughout our future endeavors.

The history of the 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, began Jan. 11, 1812, when the first Gunners were mustered as a company of the 2nd Regiment of Artillery fighting in the War of 1812. Throughout the rest of the 1800’s, the unit was credited for participating in the Indian Wars, the Spanish-American War and the Civil War. The unit earned distinctive honors in WWII fighting in major battles such as the Battle of the Bulge. The battalion performed honorably in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and continues to this day serving in operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel.

“From my almost six year tenure in 2-3, I have seen it go through many changes. From a unit just redeploying from Iraq, to preparing to do non-standard missions in Afghanistan, to where we are now, this has been a place of learning, growth and much excitement. I doubt that my career in the military would have been as fulfilling if I was never a member of the ‘Gunner’ battalion,” said Staff Sgt. Isaac Downing, assigned to 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD.

