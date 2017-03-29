1st Sqdn., 1st Cav. Regt. hosts Iron Scout competition

By Staff Sgt. Ricardo Branch, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2017) Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Division participated in the annual Iron Scout competition hosted by the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, here March 20 through 23. The three-day event tested scouting skills from the cavalry scout military occupational specialty to determine the best scout squad in the division. The winning team will travel to Fort Benning, Georgia, to compete for the Gainey Cup and a chance to win best scout squad in the Army.

Four six-man teams took part in this year’s competition, with events testing their physical and mental limits, tactical competence, fundamentals of reconnaissance and ability to conduct security operations. Iron Scout started with the Validus Discipulus, a physical fitness test that included pushups, sit-ups, pull-ups, dips, a 100-yard Humvee push, litter drag, twin five-gallon carry topped off with a dead sprint. Next was an obstacle course and a stress shoot, followed by night land navigation. Day two began at dawn with day land navigation. The day continued with calls for fire and a reconnaissance mission lasting into the night. The last event was a 12-mile ruck march with a minimum of 35 pounds in a rucksack, a written reconnaissance test and a vehicle identification test. Organizers are tabulating the results.