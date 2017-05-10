My GECU

1st Armored Div. welcomes Texas NG detachment: Soldiers to augment America’s Tank Division

Brig. Gen. Sean A. Ryan, right, commander, 71st Troop Command, Texas Army National Guard, re-patches Capt. Christopher J. Fransioli, commander, 1st Armored Division Main Command Post – Operational Detachment, during a ceremony held at the 1st Armored Division Parade Field here Friday. Photos by Staff Sgt. Raymond Kokel, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Staff Sgt. Raymond Kokel, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May 11, 2017) Donning a unit patch on the sleeve of a Soldier’s Army Combat Uniform is a simple procedure.

Yet patches are a source of pride for those initiated because every patch has its own history, and the minute you earn the right to wear it, you too become part of that history.

That is why such a seemingly simple activity took a more significant turn at a ceremony on the 1st Armored Division Parade Field here Friday when nearly 100 Soldiers from National Guard units from all over Texas slapped the 1st AD patch on their left sleeves.

The Army formed the Texas Guard’s 1st AD Main Command Post – Operational Detachment to augment the Old Ironsides headquarters staff for their upcoming mission to Iraq.

Brig. Gen. Frazer M. Lawrence, deputy commanding general, operations, 1st AD and Fort Bliss, congratulates the members of the 1st AD Main Command Post – Operational Detachment, during a re-patching ceremony held at the 1st AD Parade Field here Friday.

The sight of soldiers pulling out the new 1st AD patch from their pockets and slapping it, neatly and squarely, took all of 10 seconds, but they’re now part of the celebrated and distinguished history of the 1st AD.

“It’s a great closure to a lot of great training,” said Capt. Christopher J. Fransioli, commander, 1st AD MCP-OD. “We’re looking forward to a good mission and being part of the Iron Soldier Team.”

The 1st AD MCP-OD, federally recognized Dec. 6, 2016, is the first of three of its kind in Texas to deploy, which seems to be an exalting experience for both the Soldiers and their leaders.

“I’m proud to bring it from the ground up,” said 1st Sgt. Warren T. Bainbridge, assigned to the 1st AD MCP-OD. “Texas leads the way for the modular and integration design of the MCP-OD.”

This National Guard component is a modular unit designed to expand the 1st AD headquarters by increasing the unit’s capacity and capability, through simultaneous or enduring execution of missions, operations and by supporting forward deploying units.

