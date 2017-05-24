1st AD Sust. Bde. command team attends KLE hours after arrival

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs:

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – The 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade’s command team and other leaders participated in a key-leader engagement within hours after their arrival here May 17.

The meeting allowed Col. Michael Lalor, commander, 1st AD Sust. Bde., and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, senior enlisted adviser, 1st AD Sust. Bde., to engage with Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Edward Banta, deputy of logistics, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission. The command team met with civilian contractors, as well as coalition forces responsible for transportation in and around Afghanistan.

KLEs are especially important because they help strengthen ties between the U.S Armed Forces and coalition partners throughout the area of operations.

Members of the 1st AD Sust. Bde. team said being able to attend events like this early their deployment is important to their mission’s success.

“It is important for the calibration of information based on experience, operating procedure and conditions that are set on the ground,” Howard said.

The engagement provided vital information for the command team and key leaders as their mission gets underway.

The 1st AD Sust. Bde. will serve as the logistical headquarters for the entire theater and provide water, ammo, fuel, transportation, communication support, food and additional supplies to the warfighters and coalition forces in the brigade’s area of operation.

“We were able to understand, visualize and describe what our scope of responsibility is going to be in support of logistics and sustainment operations here within the theater,” Howard said.

The 1st AD Sust. Bde. will be taking over the sustainment mission for the Combined Joint Operations Area-Afghanistan from 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas.

Lalor was able to take time at the end and thank the outgoing team for all of their hard work and dedication to the mission.

Lalor said he looked forward to working with everyone here and it was a great opportunity to meet and get to know everyone better.