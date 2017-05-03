My GECU

1st AD Sust. Bde. cases colors: Brigade Soldiers ready for deployment to Afghanistan

Col. Michael Lalor, left, commander, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, right, senior enlisted adviser, 1st AD Sust. Bde., prepare to case the brigade’s colors during a casing ceremony at 1st AD headquarters April 25. Photo by Cpl. Von Marie Donato, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Sgt. 1st Class Shelia Cooper, 1st AD Sust. Bde. Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion and the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade cased their company, battalion and brigade colors during a ceremony at 1st Armored Division headquarters April 25.

Soldiers, families and friends came out to show their support as the company and battalion command teams and Col. Michael Lalor, commander, 1st AD Sust. Bde., and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, senior enlisted adviser, 1st AD Sust. Bde., cased the brigade’s colors.

“Good afternoon, and thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules on this windy spring afternoon to attend today’s casing ceremony, as the ‘Muleskinner’ brigade headquarters takes the next step toward our upcoming mission,” Lalor said.

Later this spring, more than 250 Soldiers from the brigade will deploy to Afghanistan. During the deployment, the brigade will manage, oversee, support and run logistical operations for the entire theater of operations.

“Logistics is a team sport. It is a contact sport. It is seldom pretty, but it is the foundation for all missions and the bedrock of operations,” Lalor said. “It is what we do every day.”

The brigade will provide water, ammo, fuel, transportation and food to the warfighters and coalition forces in the area of operations. The brigade has the capacity to enable the warfighters by providing the logistical supplies and the necessities they need to complete their mission.

“For all the Muleskinners here, it is my honor to serve with you and lead you,” Lalor said. “This ceremony marks another key checkpoint in this history of this storied brigade.”

In May 2015, the 1st AD Sust. Bde. deployed to Afghanistan to conduct a similar mission, where brigade Soldiers served as the logistical headquarters and conducted retrograde missions. The brigade redeployed in early February 2016.

As the next brigade headquarters in Afghanistan, for the second time in 15 months, and the third time in four years, the brigade’s Soldiers have trained hard as a team and are ready, Lalor said.

Howard concurred.

“Everyone is starting to synchronize and there is definitely some synergy in the air right now,” Howard said. “We are ready to get after it. They are motivated to go.”

The 1st AD Sust. Bde. started training on both this past summer, decisive action and counterinsurgency environment operations.

“This team is ready for wherever our nation needs us,” Lalor said. “For our upcoming mission, there is hard work ahead in sustaining coalition forces in Afghanistan and providing our leadership options and resources. Here, at home station, we will keep moving forward, sustaining our brother and sister units as they prepare for their next mission and generating readiness for the division and the installation.”

At the end of the ceremony, Lalor had one last comment to the Soldiers.

“We are ready,” Lalor said. “It is our time. We look forward to writing the next chapter in our rich history by sustaining the mission in Afghanistan. We will be brilliant, as I always tell – that is our charge. And with that, we will demonstrate the disciplined, lethal and flexible unit that we truly are, supported at our core by strong Soldiers and families. That is what we are about.”

“It is time to chop the wood in front of us, and it is time to work the problem. Time is moving quickly, let’s go, and let me be the first to tell you, that for this mission, we are on the clock,” Lalor said.

With the colors cased, the brigade is ready to conduct sustainment missions around the world.

The brigade is scheduled to return to Fort Bliss later this year.

