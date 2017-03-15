My GECU

1st AD Soldiers train on disaster response coordination

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division, and Army Reserve Soldiers from the 410th Civil Affairs Battalion listen to retired Col. Steven D. Katz, center, a humanitarian assistance advisor-military for the U.S. Agency for International Development, during a Joint Humanitarian Operations Course at the Master Sgt. Roy B. Benavidez U.S. Army Reserve Center in El Paso March 2. Photo by Cpl. Von Marie Donato, 1st AD Public Affairs.

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division, and Army Reserve Soldiers from the 410th Civil Affairs Battalion listen to retired Col. Steven D. Katz, center, a humanitarian assistance advisor-military for the U.S. Agency for International Development, during a Joint Humanitarian Operations Course at the Master Sgt. Roy B. Benavidez U.S. Army Reserve Center in El Paso March 2. Photo by Cpl. Von Marie Donato, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Cpl. Von Marie Donato, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March. 16, 2017) Hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, floods and complex emergencies – the catastrophic results of these disasters require immediate expert attention and recovery at a moment’s notice.

That’s what the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance and the U.S. Agency for International Development prepare for and respond to when needed.

OFDA’s mandate is to save lives, alleviate human suffering and reduce the economic and social impact of disasters. The USAID serves as the first responders on behalf the U.S. government to lead and manage humanitarian assistance and disaster response around the world.

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division, and Army Reserve Soldiers from the 410th Civil Affairs Battalion participated in a Joint Humanitarian Operations Course hosted by USAID at the Master Sgt. Roy B. Benavidez U.S. Army Reserve Center in El Paso March 1 and 2.

The objective of the course is to educate Soldiers on civil-military roles in an international disaster response scenario, describing the inner-workings of how the U.S. military and USAID cooperate with each another to provide effective and immediate disaster response.

“Soldiers taking this course will understand how the U.S. government responds to overseas disaster and how the military fits into the response process,” said retired Col. Steven D. Katz, a humanitarian assistance advisor-military for USAID and a course instructor at the JHOC. “They also gain understanding on how the international humanitarian community reacts to overseas disasters and how all the pieces fit together.”

“The course has helped our Soldiers understand the vast levels of coordination that are required with USAID, especially in regards to logistics, transportation, and financing,” said Maj. Bryan Harmon, chief of civil military operations for 1st AD. “It has also given our Soldiers a larger perspective, outside of the Department of Defense, showing that our interagency partners are critical in every effort we conduct.”

Mission readiness is key to every Army unit and is part of Maj. Gen. Pat White’s list of priorities as commanding general for 1st AD and Fort Bliss.

“Our relationship with USAID is an important one. They bring capabilities that the U.S. military doesn’t have and vice versa,” Harmon added.

“For Soldiers deploying to the Middle East in support of current operations, this course is certainly beneficial due to the humanitarian crisis in Iraq and Syria,” Katz said. “As the U.S. government is conducting humanitarian efforts, the U.S. military is also conducting its operations and it’s helpful to have that awareness.”

The JHOC can benefit Soldiers from a variety of specialties including logistics, transportation, aviation, legal, operations, civil affairs, engineering (and) intelligence, just to name a few, Katz said.

“Each staff section can definitely gain different benefits from attending this course. This will only enhance our ability to plan and prepare for future operational missions,” Harmon said. “Understanding the interagency collaboration is beneficial for everyone.”

USAID annually hosts approximately 120 JHOCs for all U.S. military branches. For more information on hosting a JHOC at your military installation, email jhoc@usaid.gov.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40908

Posted by on Mar 15 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.