1st AD Soldiers practice riding skills

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD Sust. Bde. Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade conducted a motorcycle safety refresher course at the brigade’s headquarters building here Friday.

The motorcycle safety refresher course encourages safety and enforces compliance of the 1st Armored Division and 1st AD Sust. Bde.’s motorcycle policy.

Capt. Ryan McPheeters, the brigade’s medical plans officer and the motorcycle mentor for the brigade, set up an obstacle course and went over hand and arm signals and safety checks.

“The maneuvers test is really important for motorcyclist to re-familiarize themselves with their skills and with their equipment,” McPheeters said. “These skills cover throttle and clutch control, braking and maneuvering and these are a lot of the reasons why you see motorcycles go down at low speeds.”

The course allowed all the riders time to brush up on basic rider safety and how their bikes handle at low speeds.

“This course is kind of a lot harder than riding on the streets,” said Sgt. Matthew Higa, a motor transport operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st AD Sust. Bde. “If you can master the course then you are definitely set for the streets. You learn everything about your bike and the weight of it on slow speeds during turns.”

With warmer weather approaching, the course allowed riders the time to prepare for the upcoming riding season.

Upon completion, the riders took a 100-mile motorcycle ride to La Plaza de Mesilla, New Mexico.

“The ride is really focusing on motorcycle safety and awareness. It helps us to really pay attention to the road conditions, road hazards and that translate to being a safer driver as well,” McPheeters said.