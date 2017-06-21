My GECU

1st AD RSSB command team travels to MES

Col. Michael Lalor, left, commander, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, and Lt. Col. Brock Larson, center, commander, 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, conduct a battlefield circulation at Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, June 14. Photo by Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs/

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan – The 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade’s command team conducted a battlefield circulation here June 14.

Col. Michael Lalor, commander, 1st AD RSSB, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, command sergeant major, 1st AD RSSB, along with Lt. Col. Brock Larson, commander, 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, traveled to speak with Soldiers who support the brigade and its mission.

“It is important for leaders to gain firsthand knowledge of the mission our Soldiers are conducting, as well as make relationships with key stakeholders,” Larson said. “A visit to the ground they are working on allows the commander to achieve a visualization and understand how it fits into a bigger scope of an operation. It also allows a commander to assess the health and welfare of the troops.”

During the visit, the command team met with Capt. Stephen Miller, liaison officer in charge for the 1st AD RSSB in Train Advise Assist Command-North.

“Marmal is a NATO base,” Miller said. “Many of the logistical demands here are met by our NATO partners. The logistical issues on the ground here lie with personnel to manage logistics and not necessarily the flow of logistics itself. The 1st AD RSSB team at Marmal acts as a staff to track and manage personnel, maintenance, property and other logistical functions. Because of the complex nature of Marmal, it is better to walk the ground in order to better understand the way we function.”

With Soldiers and coalition partners constantly at the forefront of the mission, these men and women serve and support the RSSB and its evolving and challenging mission.

“It gave Lalor a better picture of the operation here, and it gave me a better understanding of what information to feed the brigade in order to ensure we continue a quality level of support in the area of operations,” Miller said.

Being able to see the mission set and infrastructures Soldiers live and work in, as well as equipment needed for the specific duties, is important, Larson emphasized.

“My biggest take away is that our Soldiers are doing great things for Camp Marmal,” Larson said. “From movement control, postal operations and base support functions, our Soldiers are anticipating future missions and posturing for them.”

Miller said the importance of detailed reporting and clear lines of communication are important. Lalor is responsible for logistics in the entire area of operations; however, he cannot see what is happening up in TAAC-N at all times. By giving him accurate, up-to-date and big-picture information from TAAC-N, he will better see the entire battlefield and make decisions accordingly.

Each branch of the military, coalition forces and civilians are all actively engaged in the mission at Marmal. Whether by fixing vehicles, ordering or shipping supplies or transporting goods, they all are part of a challenging mission.

“It was great to gain an understanding of the challenges our Soldiers are working through and how the RSSB can apply assets to assist,” Larson said.

With Soldiers the number one priority, the commander and command sergeant major wanted to ensure the Soldiers had everything they need, are safe and that they have everything to complete the mission at hand.

“From a commander’s perspective, it is important that our Soldiers know we are interested in what they are doing and that we care about their welfare and their mission,” Larson said.

