1st AD RSSB chaplain counsels in Afghanistan ‘You do what you are … I have always been a chaplain.’

Chaplain (Capt.) David Howell, chaplain for the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, plays a piano and sings a hymn at the beginning of a Bible study class at the Enduring Faith Chapel on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, May 31. Photo by Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs.

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – With a positive attitude that does not quit and a smile that attracts people to him like a moth to light, Chaplain (Capt.) David Howell, chaplain for the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, brings faith, counseling and guidance to the service members and civilians – of all faiths – here.

The mission of an Army chaplain is to provide religious support to America’s Army, including those who do not have religious beliefs.

Howell knows not everybody who seeks his counsel has faith. He understands and preaches about having a relationship with God, more than having a relationship with a church.061517unitnews8_2

“I hate religion. You can write that down,” Howell said with a chuckle. “I hate religion and the trappings and the legalism and the judgment. I am about the most unreligious person I know. I am going to contrast religion and having a relation with the God that created me, and there is a world of difference between the two. I am not religious. I have a vibrant, loving, intimate, father-son relationship with my Lord, which has nothing to do with religion, which is all about a man trying to be pleasing to God and trying to reach God.”

Howell, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, did not always know he was going to be a chaplain. However, since a young age he has provided chaplain-like counseling to others in need of a helping hand.

“You do what you are,” Howell said. “I can remember in the second grade, in 1971, encouraging others, as much as a second grader could. Just coming alongside people that were hurting. I preached my first sermon when I was about 12-years-old. I have always been a chaplain. I just did not have the training or the wisdom or the title. I was born to do this though.”

Whether at his local ministry or overseas in a combat zone, Howell’s ministry does not change. He still knows his mission is to provide religious support and guidance to anyone who needs it.

“It doesn’t really change; it just puts it on steroids,” Howell said. “It is still a people business and it probably intensifies out here. People are away from family and I get to shine a little more because I can get into people’s life because we live together, we eat together. So, it is the same kind of ministry, only it is more acute. I think there is something about family and being in a dangerous place that intensifies people’s sense of security and passions and it gives me an opportunity to speak to that.”

Howell’s experience as an Army chaplain is broad and far ranging. His defining moment came near the end of his deployment, in September 2010, in southern Iraq, when the aviation unit he was assigned to came under mortar attack, the same day he returned from rest and relaxation.

“I was walking to one of the buildings and went and dove under an old metal bed that was just out there,” Howell said. “A staff sergeant dove under with me and he said, ‘Chaplain, I do not like this.’ I said, ‘Dude I don’t either. But we are not supposed to just lay here. It looks like the bombing has quit. Let’s get up, run, and go help people.’ I did not have a chaplain’s assistant at the time; he was on the other side of post, so this guy behaved as my assistant. We ran to the building, there were people bleeding everywhere, cuts, all the windows had been blown out, the walls were messed up, and everybody lived.”

Being a noncombatant in the Army is an oxymoron to some. Members of the chaplain corps are the only corps members in the Army who do not carry a weapon. The safety of the chaplain is left to the chaplain’s assistant.

Cpl. Rashida Morris, the 1st AD RSSB chaplain assistant, has only been Howell’s assistant for a few months, but she said being around Howell is a humbling experience and she is always vigilant knowing the safety of the chaplain falls on her.

Howell knows he will never have a large congregation with thousands of people, simply because he works for God’s glory.

“I am too silly,” Howell said. “But, what I have discovered is that I can have a church of 7,000, but if I have not discipled the people that come, if it is an inch deep and a mile wide, I have not accomplished very much. One times zero is zero, but if I take one person and I plant into that one person’s life, my life and disciple them, one times one is one, and that is 100 percent better than zero. So, if I only have a church of 350 but they are growing, and they are making an influence and impact in the lives of their circle of friends and acquaintances then I have been successful.”

The most important thing to Howell is impacting the lives of others.

“So, it is not how big your ministry is but whose life you are impacting,” Howell said. “Are you making a difference? That is the only way I will outlive myself and hopefully leave a legacy. That is what I have tried to do with my three sons, and my wife, expecting nothing in return so that they can turn around and do the same thing with others.”

