1st AD hosts WBAMC physicians on PROVIDER DAY: Residents,primary care providers get familiar with ops, equipment

By Marcy Sanchez, William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs:

Approximately 25 physicians from William Beaumont Army Medical Center became familiar with 1st Armored Division’s mission, equipment and operations during the division’s Provider Day here May 31.

Graduate Medical Education residents and primary care providers, military and civilian, familiarized themselves with operations and equipment of 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, to better understand Soldiers’ daily tasks and how injuries may impact the ability to perform them.

“The purpose was to get some of our junior providers who don’t have a lot of operational experience, exposure to the line unit (at 1st AD) so they have an understanding of what these Soldiers experience,” said Lt. Col. Eric Weber, chief medical officer, WBAMC. “Providers don’t know the patients (personally) but at least by knowing what they go through in their occupations they may have a better idea of common ailments the Soldier may have.”

A study at the Army Institute of Public Health found that out of 2,101 Soldiers surveyed, 895 (43 percent) had been involved in an occupational-related injury in the previous year. Because some injuries may impact a Soldier’s ability to perform normal operations, providers may limit (profile) an injured Soldier to certain activities, job functions to help in their recovery. Events such as 1st AD’s Provider Day may help guide providers in accurately profiling Soldiers to support recovery.

“The providers see how challenging armored vehicles are to work with, what risks they pose to the Soldiers as well as what injuries may incur,” said Maj. Colin Linthicum, brigade surgeon, 2nd BCT. “It helps guide therapy.”

Providers discussed risks Soldiers may face during normal operations and became acquainted with the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M109A6 Self-propelled Howitzer and the Stryker Medical Evacuation Vehicle.

“(Providers) should have a perspective of what it means to get into a Bradley or what it means to get into an Abrams and that better enables them to provide care,” Linthicum said. “(Through Provider Day, providers) see what Soldiers go through and are better able to empathize and understand they have tough jobs and work hard.”

Aside from thorough introductions to 1st Bn., 6th Inf. Regt.’s armored arsenal, providers had the opportunity to interact with Soldiers to gain a better grasp of daily obligations Soldiers may have including physical training and occupational hazards.

“(Providers) need to be familiar with what Soldiers go through on a daily basis to know how to limit them,” Weber said. “If we know exactly what they are doing we can specify profiles to provide leaders with better guidance for the Soldier and allow the Soldier to recover properly and return to full duty.”

In theory, if a Soldier were to injure an ankle, the Soldier’s profile should limit beyond lower extremity exercises. As providers observed during the Provider Day, the act of getting into and operating an armored vehicle may be painful to a Soldier with an injury and further delay recovery.

“If you’ve never been there or seen it, you won’t know how to (medically) support these Soldiers,” Weber said. “By seeing and understanding how the other half lives, then at least (providers) will appreciate and understand how (providers) fit in the scheme of operations and what they may do better.”