1st AD honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Sgt. James Avery, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) Divison Artillery, 1st Armored Division, hosted a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance Jan. 17 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on East Fort Bliss.

Nearly 200 Soldiers, leaders and El Pasoans assembled in the venue’s Austin Room to celebrate the life and accomplishments of the famous human rights activist.

The keynote speaker was Samuel Morgan, a former university director and adjunct professor for Webster University at Fort Bliss and a retired Army officer.

During his presentation, Morgan played a short video highlighting some of the well-known aspects of King’s passion for equality, such as the March on Washington in 1963 and his famous “I Have A Dream” speech given from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

“I was humbled to speak to such a diverse group of Soldiers and El Pasoans about Dr. King,” Morgan said. “Reminding people of his sacrifices for equality in America is my way of honoring his memory.”

The relationship that exists between Fort Bliss and the El Paso community is built on the diversity of its population and is key to the success of that partnership.

“Being able to host an observance like this is very valuable for Soldiers and leaders,” said Col. Andrew T. Rendon, commander, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Divison. “The Army is a values-driven organization, and on days like today, we take time to celebrate not only Dr. King’s accomplishments, but also the meaning behind them and what he believed to be true.”

At the conclusion of the event, Rendon awarded a certificate of appreciation in gratitude to Morgan for volunteering to speak.