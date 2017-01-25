My GECU

1st AD honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Samuel Morgan, left, guest speaker, is awarded a 1st Armored Division Artillery certificate of appreciation from Col. Andrew T. Rendon, commander, DIVARTY, during the 1st Armored Division’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance Jan. 17 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here. Morgan is the author of the book “Cracking the Nut on Leadership, A Way,” and a retired Army officer. Photos by Sgt. James Avery, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.

Samuel Morgan, left, guest speaker, is awarded a 1st Armored Division Artillery certificate of appreciation from Col. Andrew T. Rendon, commander, DIVARTY, during the 1st Armored Division’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance Jan. 17 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here. Morgan is the author of the book “Cracking the Nut on Leadership, A Way,” and a retired Army officer. Photos by Sgt. James Avery, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.

By Sgt. James Avery, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) Divison Artillery, 1st Armored Division, hosted a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance Jan. 17 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on East Fort Bliss.

Nearly 200 Soldiers, leaders and El Pasoans assembled in the venue’s Austin Room to celebrate the life and accomplishments of the famous human rights activist.

The keynote speaker was Samuel Morgan, a former university director and adjunct professor for Webster University at Fort Bliss and a retired Army officer.

During his presentation, Morgan played a short video highlighting some of the well-known aspects of King’s passion for equality, such as the March on Washington in 1963 and his famous “I Have A Dream” speech given from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

“I was humbled to speak to such a diverse group of Soldiers and El Pasoans about Dr. King,” Morgan said. “Reminding people of his sacrifices for equality in America is my way of honoring his memory.”

The relationship that exists between Fort Bliss and the El Paso community is built on the diversity of its population and is key to the success of that partnership.

“Being able to host an observance like this is very valuable for Soldiers and leaders,” said Col. Andrew T. Rendon, commander, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Divison. “The Army is a values-driven organization, and on days like today, we take time to celebrate not only Dr. King’s accomplishments, but also the meaning behind them and what he believed to be true.”

A photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sets the stage for the 1st Armored Division’s observance held in his honor at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center and hosted by 1st Armored Division Artillery, Jan. 17. The event highlighted the accomplishments of the well-known civil rights activist.

A photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sets the stage for the 1st Armored Division’s observance held in his honor at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center and hosted by 1st Armored Division Artillery, Jan. 17. The event highlighted the accomplishments of the well-known civil rights activist.

At the conclusion of the event, Rendon awarded a certificate of appreciation in gratitude to Morgan for volunteering to speak.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40376

Posted by on Jan 25 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.