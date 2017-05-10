1st AD, Fort Bliss, hold HR summit

By Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) Everyone in the Army has an S-1 related story to tell. They did this or didn’t do that. Those who actually work in S-1, also known as human resources, receive the brunt of that criticism. But few people take a step back and realize the complicated nature of the profession. To navigate the complexity, training is required.

First Armored Division and Fort Bliss leaders provided that training here by conducting a summit on the subject at the Gooding Instructional Facility, commonly known as the GIF, here Friday. About 60 human resources professionals attended, and Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, deputy commanding general, support, 1st AD and Fort Bliss, provided opening remarks and emphasized the importance of the training.

The purpose of the training was to educate human resources professionals and synchronize the support each unit’s human resources specialists provide, ultimately providing better installation-wide support to Soldiers and their families, said Gary Adams, director of human resources, Fort Bliss Garrison.

Landes said he was glad to see the training reestablished here.

“We’ve talked about standing this training back up for a long time,” Landes said.

Landes said the Unit Status Report, which provides an assessment of a unit’s ability to accomplish its wartime mission, is a great report because it provides critical information. “It’s almost the only report worth doing because it’s all about unit readiness,” he said.

In addition, Landes said he would like to see units provide sponsors for more Soldiers – particularly Soldiers who have never been stationed here before or haven’t been in the Army long.

“It might seem like a silly inconvenience when units have so many spinning plates in the air, but the time spent on the administrative stuff at first arrival saves so much more time while at the unit,” he said.