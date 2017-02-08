1st AD Food Service hosts SkillsUSA Challenge

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017) Staff Sgt. Marpue Corfah was one of about 15 Army culinary professionals who helped with the first SkillsUSA Challenge held at the Team Bliss Culinary Center here Friday, and if she had one piece of advice for the local high school students who competed, it is to be happy.

“A happy cook is a good cook. The food comes out better. If you’re not happy, it shows in the product. It does, so I try to be happy,” said Corfah, assigned to the 127th Aviation Support Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division. “They say, ‘You’re always so happy,’ and I say, ‘Yes, because it’s going to show in my work.’”

As Soldiers observed and judged, one group of 15 students made a chicken dish on individual cooking stations, another group of 15 made a variety of baked goods in the kitchen, and 10 students competed to see who could provide the best restaurant service (which included making a tableside omelet).

The food impressed the Soldier judges, and several students said cooking is what makes them happy – perhaps proving Corfah’s axiom that “a happy cook is a good cook.”

Marcos Limon, a senior at Eastlake High School, said his dream is to study at a culinary arts school and own his own restaurant. In the meantime, he finds cooking a unique experience he enjoys.

“It takes time,” Limon said. “You have to be very precise with it. If you’re too fast it won’t go the way you want it to always. You have to make sure you’re really delicate with it and it’s just an art, really. I like it.”

Isabelle Miranda, a senior at Eldorado High School, said she enjoys baking at home, and the competition gave her a chance to show off her bread baking skills.

“The best was just being able to do what I like to do,” Miranda said of the competition. “I like to bake, so it’s something that I love and I want to go to school for it.”

Sgt. Maj. Scottie Ingram, chief of culinary management, 1st Armored Division, said this was the first time Fort Bliss has hosted the event, and it was a great opportunity for Soldiers to help the local community.

Jackie Nugent, a culinary arts teacher at Riverside High School, said she appreciated the opportunity to have her students compete at Fort Bliss. “They were very nice and offered the facility for the students to use, and I think that’s just great,” she said.

Nugent said she encourages students considering a career in culinary arts to ensure they have a love for it.

“If they have the passion, they can succeed, but you have to have a passion,” Nugent said. “You have to like it, because this is hard work … and long hours and if you do go into this field, you have to think about it.”

Organizers will announce the results Feb. 18, and two students from each culinary discipline will move on to compete in the regional competition April 6 through 9 in Corpus Christi, Texas, said Jose Serrato, culinary instructor at Pebble Hills High School and an organizer of the competition.

From there, one student from each discipline will win the right to compete in the nationals June 19 through 23 in Louisville, Kentucky, Serrato said. There, students will compete for scholarships to culinary schools.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that helps prepare high school students for careers in 131 career areas that range from automated manufacturing technology to entrepreneurship to culinary arts, according to the organization’s website. The organization’s headquarters are located in Leesburg, Virginia.