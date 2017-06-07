1st AD engineers partner with local nonprofit to strengthen El Paso community

By Capt. Greg Long, 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd BCT, 1st AD:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are 39,471 homeless veterans in the United States on any given night. In 2010, approximately 12,000 of those were veterans of the latest generation of warfighters from Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, the most effective programs for helping this struggling population are community-based nonprofit groups with members who understand the unique needs of the homeless veteran population and seek to make a difference in their community. Habitat for Humanity of El Paso is one of those organizations. This nonprofit organization not only encourages and enjoys working with active-duty volunteers who share a passion for strengthening their communities, but they also actively employ veterans as well.

Habitat for Humanity of El Paso visited Fort Bliss in early November 2016, where they engaged Soldiers in the 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and stressed the importance of strengthening the local community. After the mission statement of the organization was heard, it didn’t take much for the Soldiers in the 40th Eng. Bn. to begin supporting the organization. The 40th Eng. Bn. joined forces with the 16th Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD. Together, both battalions paired up with Ignacio Alarcon, the project manager for Habitat for Humanity of El Paso. Alarcon, himself a combat veteran from the Vietnam War, had the team of volunteers start out with a few renovation projects. Engineers from the 40th Eng. Bn. renovated a house in the Eisenhower housing area. As Alarcon and the 40th Eng. Bn.’s relationship was established, he asked the 40th Eng. Bn. to help with two major construction projects in the Northeast community of El Paso. Essentially, the Soldiers from the 40th and 16th Eng. Bns. are working together with professionals and contractors to build two homes from the ground up. When the homes are complete, they will be listed for sale to local combat veterans of the El Paso community.

Alarcon first learned to love selfless service when he entered the U.S. Marine Corps in October 1969. As an anti-tank assaultman, he quickly found himself entrenched in heavy combat in Vietnam with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. While downrange, he fell in love with teaching other Marines how to better themselves for combat missions and picked up a secondary military occupational specialty where he taught Marines the equivalent of Army Pre-Marksmanship Instruction on several weapons systems. After redeploying from Vietnam, then-Cpl. Alarcon transferred from active duty to the Texas Army National Guard, where he rose to the rank of a staff sergeant while assigned to 1st Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment. Alarcon started his formal education in 2004 and completed his bachelor’s degree in architecture from University of Texas at San Antonio in 2008.

Over the last 28 years, Alarcon has managed various projects ranging from building small chain restaurants to large, complex industrial parks. He enjoys working with active-duty military volunteers during Habitat for Humanity projects because of their commitment to selfless service and their ability, as he says, “to produce twice as much and are trained to be flexible.” Together, the engineers and Alarcon will continue to foster a positive relationship in order to strengthen the El Paso community by building affordable housing for deserving local families.

The current house construction is ongoing, with Soldiers from both battalions dedicating a couple weekends a month to the projects. About 10 to 12 Soldiers spend about 10 to 12 hours at the site each time they go.

Those interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity El Paso can reach Ignacio Alarcon at ialarcon@habitatelpaso.org.