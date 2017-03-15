14th German Spring Bazaar aids community

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, March. 16, 2017) The 14th Annual German Spring Bazaar here Saturday did not have an admission fee, but people lined up at the bratwurst stand as though they had to eat at least one to get inside.

Jerald Starks bought one for each member of his family as soon as they arrived.

“We’re new to Fort Bliss and we like cultural activities, so we thought we could come down and check it out.” Starks said.

Hundreds attended the bazaar at 747 Carter Road to eat bratwurst, choose from a large selection of German cakes, drink beverages in the sunshine and peruse the handmade items of many vendors.

Ursula Schaefer, whose husband is stationed in the German Air Force here, sold stuffed fabric bunnies and other Easter-related items at her stand. She made the colorful selection herself, she said, and enjoys coming to the bazaar.

“I like the people,” Schaefer said. “The people are very friendly.”

Members of the GAF stationed here run the event annually, and this year, proceeds went to Rebuilding Together El Paso, a nonprofit organization that helps low-income elderly and disabled homeowners with necessary repairs and safety installations, said Franz Huber, an organizer of the bazaar and a civilian who works for the GAF here.

Roger de Moor, president and chief executive officer of Rebuilding Together El Paso, said the organization tries to help as many people as possible, but can only help as many as 50 percent of the people who apply for help.

“The money today will make additional homeowners happy,” de Moor said.

In addition, money from the cake sales, under the umbrella of the Morgen Café, went to organizations including the El Paso Humane Society, Ben’s Pet Pantry and the Reynolds Home, organizers said.

Huber said the GAF remains scheduled to leave Fort Bliss, but not until 2020 or possibly later. Until then, members of the GAF will continue to hold the German Spring Bazaar, the German-American Night Run (slated this year for Sept. 16) and the Christmas market.

“As long as we have the support by the community and the demand, we will continue,” Huber said.