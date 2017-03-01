My GECU

11th ADA hosts Fort Bliss Black History Month Observance

The Armored Groove Jazz Band, from the 1st Armored Division Band, provided live music prior to the beginning of the Black History Month observance hosted by 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here Feb. 21. Photos by Staff Sgt Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA Public Affairs.

By Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA, Bde. Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosted a Black History Month observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here Feb. 21 to recognize the contributions of African Americans throughout the history of the United States.

The theme for this year’s observance was the focus on the crucial role of education in the history of African Americans and the crisis in black education.

Col. Valerie Holmes, guest speaker and commander, Fort Bliss Dental Activity, said education has played an important role in her life.

“I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for my mom telling me I had to get an education. If you don’t do anything else in life, you have to get an education to be able to take care of yourself,” said Holmes.

Holmes did exactly that, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina in 1985 and a doctorate of dental science from Meharry Medical College in Memphis,  in 1990.

“If everyone had some type of education, I’m not saying everyone is going to be a rocket scientist or saying everyone is going to be a doctor, but education builds your self-esteem, it builds your self-confidence, it allows you to be confident and it allows you to walk with your head up,” Holmes said.

With an education, it is difficult for people to take advantage of you, she said.

“Instead of overpaying for a house or car, you can read the contract to negotiate so it makes a big difference,” Holmes said.

Col. Valerie Holmes, commander, Fort Bliss Dental Activity, addresses a crowd of approximately 300 people as the keynote speaker during the Black History Month observance hosted by 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here Feb. 21. Holmes stressed the importance of education for everyone.

Holmes educated the crowd of approximately 300 people about significant and key African Americans who blazed a path for education, including her own experiences.

Throughout the last quarter of the 20th century and continuing today, the crisis in black education has grown significantly in urban neighborhoods where public schools lack resources, endure overcrowding, exhibit a racial gap and confront policies that fail to deliver substantive opportunities.

The lack of an education, meanwhile, can also have a large negative impact on someone’s life, as 11th ADA Bde. officials noted.

“It’s a big crisis as a whole. You see it in social media and the things people do now- adays as far as their choices in life,” said Sgt. 1st Class Charles Pickett, equal opportunity adviser for 11th ADA Bde. “It’s because they made very ill informed choices.”

“A majority of us went to public schools, so we know the oversized classrooms,” Pickett said.

Pickett said the teachers and the administrators seemed like they really didn’t care; they were just there for the nine to five.

“Failure to deliver those substantive opportunities has undoubtedly contributed to far less African Americans earning a college degree. According to a 2016 report, published by the U.S. Census Bureau, African Americans, aged 25 and older, trailed Asians and white-non-Hispanics, by an average difference of 19 points when it comes to having a bachelor’s degree, between the years of 1988 and 2015,” said Capt. Guster Cunningham III, the 11th ADA Bde. public affairs officer in charge.

Despite the shortcomings of failed policies to deliver adequate education services, Holmes persevered and instilled the need for education into her own children.

“Education is so important to me that even though I was a single parent, I raised two boys and both are college educated,” Holmes said. “They always had to sit with me to read and write.”

“Before they could do anything else – they played some football, basketball and baseball – they always had to do their homework first,” Holmes said.

No matter what, everybody should have some type of education, Holmes said.

“I don’t think everybody is meant for higher education. Some people should do a trade or whatever their passion is but everyone should know how to read and write to be able to take care of themselves and if they want to have a family, be able to nurture their family,” Holmes said.

Although this year’s theme was “Crisis in Black Education,” Holmes and Pickett agreed the problem with education is not just limited to the African American community, but the entire country.

