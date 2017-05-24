My GECU

1-1 CAV scouts reflect on winning the Gainey Cup

Back row, from left, Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Drury, command sergeant major, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Pvt. Jeremy Blevins, Staff Sgt. Juan Rocha (the team’s coach), Spc. Ryan French, Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, commander, III Corps, Sgt. Joseph Main, Lt. Col. David Wright, commander, 1st Sqdn., 1st Cav. Regt., 2nd BCT, 1st AD, and bottom row, from left, Col. Charles Lombardo, commander, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, Sgt. Zachary Diglio, Staff Sgt. Eric Atkinson and Spc. Timothy Wood, pose for a photo at 1st AD Headquarters here May 11 after Funk presented coins to the squad for winning the Gainey Cup at Fort Benning, Ga May 4. Photo by Abigail Meyer Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) Few things get the adrenaline pumping like a good competition, especially when you are masters of your trade. Six scouts assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, experienced this exact adrenaline rush when they earned the opportunity to compete in the recent Gainey Cup competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, earlier this month – and won.

The six-man squad found out they were going to the Gainey Cup competition after completing the preliminary Iron Scout competition here at Fort Bliss. They had approximately one month to prepare for possibly the biggest competition of their careers so far.

“I’d like to thank the unit for giving us the freedom that they gave us,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Atkinson, the team’s squad leader. “They told us we needed to prepare and then left everything to us. I think that was the key to us going there and winning. It is very humbling to have that sort of trust placed in you for something as huge as this was.”

Leaders chose the team of six at Iron Scout to represent Fort Bliss at the Fort Benning-based competition.

“There was the Iron Scout competition prior to Gainey Cup which was a different train-up,” said Atkinson. “Some of the events were the same, but some were different. Of the group we had, it was just watching them daily and seeing how they were studying, how they were picking stuff up, and PT obviously had something to do with it.”

In preparation for the Gainey Cup, the team focused on their strengths and weaknesses exposed during Iron Scout.

“One of the first things I taught these guys was the fundamentals and what they mean, explaining the why of the fundamentals helps them understand so they can go out and execute properly rather than just going out and doing it,” Atkinson said.

The team learned quickly.

“We learned a lot of stuff,’’ said Sgt. Zachary Diglio. “We sat down and took notes, we drew it on the whiteboard and all of that stuff, but the biggest thing we learned to do was apply it in a tactical environment.”

After acknowledging their weaknesses and strengths, the team began preparing and putting their skills to the test. Not only was it important for them to hone their skills, it was also important for the Soldiers to know how to compete as a team.

“As a team we are closer now then we’ve ever been,” said Sgt. Joseph Main. “We pointed out each other’s weaknesses and did everything we could to improve them. This competition has given myself and everyone else a whole different level of confidence in our abilities to learn something and take it out to the field and act upon it.”

Once they finally made it to Fort Benning, the Soldiers endured three and a half days of mental and physical tests. Throughout the duration of the competition they ate and slept when they could, while continuously driving on.

“We learned a lot about our jobs and what we are capable of,” said Spc. Ryan French. “I have more confidence in my abilities as a Soldier because this is something we do not experience every day. After competing, I know I can do whatever I need to do.”

Winning was a big accomplishment and shows how capable an armor unit can be, said Spc. Timothy Wood.

“My biggest takeaway from this competition is knowing how to work as a team, to know what we can do as scouts, especially being from a Bradley unit,” Wood said.

After securing their victory, the team returned home to bask in the well-deserved glory that was theirs.

“It was a good experience, said Pvt. Jeremy Blevins. “I would definitely like to do it again. Set your goals high, and don’t be afraid to overshoot. I didn’t expect to be representing an organization as the best scout squad in the Army, but I would’ve never ruled it out.”

