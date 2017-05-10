My GECU

1-1 Cav. is number one: Soldiers win Gainey Cup bragging rights as best scout squad

From left, Brig. Gen. David A. Lesperance, commandant, U.S. Army Armor School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia, Pvt. Jeremy Blevins, Pfc. Ryan French, Pfc. Timothy Wood, Sgt. Joseph Main, Sgt. Zachary Diglio, Staff Sgt. Eric Atkinson, all assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alan K. Hummel, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Armor School, celebrate after the 1st Sqdn., 1st Cav. Regt., team wins the Gainey Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 4. Not pictured is the team’s coach, Staff Sgt. Juan Rocha. Photo by Patrick A. Albright, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

By David Wright, Fort Benning Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) FORT BENNING, Georgia – The 2017 Gainey Cup is in the books, and a team of Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, earned the bragging rights to the best scout squad in the Army here May 4.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming,” said Sgt. Zachary Diglio, a member of the winning team shortly after the awards ceremony. “I didn’t really think about it at all when we were competing or even training up for it. We kind of tried not to think about what it would be like if we did win. We just tried to stay as focused as we could on the mission. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

As the “1-1 Cav.” name implies, at 184 years old, it is the oldest cavalry squadron and regiment in the Army. As champions, the team will also hold the number one distinction of being the best scout squad in the Army for at least two years. They will have a chance to defend their title in the 2019 Gainey Cup. 051117unitnews1_2

The biannual event started with a Scouts-in-Action demonstration that included a Black Hawk fast-rope insertion, a mortar call-for-fire, a Stryker support-by-fire, a tank live-fire demonstration, and more. In the Army, the role of the scout is to conduct reconnaissance and security in close proximity to enemy forces and civilian populations to provide commanders with fresh, accurate information about the terrain and the enemy.

The namesake of the competition, retired Command Sgt. Maj. William “Joe” Gainey, said he believes the Gainey Cup is important for spotlighting the skills necessary and the role played by the cavalry scout in the Army.

“If you are an individual, you are in the wrong competition, and you better not cross this line by yourself. All six of (the team members should cross together) and life is all about working together,” Gainey said.

With events such as recon runs, squad live fires and stress shoots, scouts had an opportunity to prove their mettle while facing a series of physical and mental challenges on limited sleep and food. For four days, 24 scout squads competed as six-man teams in a series of events, testing their Soldier skills and their ability to plan and execute missions while being survivable, lethal and adaptable.

The last day culminated with the Final Charge. Consisting of a final run and a relay race, it focused on various weapons assemblies and physical tasks. The Final Charge was the last chance for teams to make a push for the trophy.

“I couldn’t ask for a better time to do it, because you know, every day is not a good training day, but every day is a great training opportunity,” Gainey said, referring to the rainy weather.

At the awards ceremony following the final charge, 1st Sqdn., 1st Cav. Regt., 2nd BCT, 1st AD, were named as the Gainey Cup champions. They earned bragging rights, as well as induction into the Order of St. George, which honors top members of the Army’s mounted force.

