News

Sweet Homecoming »

070215news1

Sgt. Jose Ramirez, CAB, 1st AD Public Affairs Pfc. Jeremy Frazier, being hugged, 4th Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade,…

Jul 1 2015 / No Comment / Read More »

Are we clear? »

“Ready First” Soldiers

Spc. George Denno, Operations Group, National Training Center “Ready First” Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team,…

Jun 24 2015 / No Comment / Read More »

Off Duty

Community

1st AD Band hosts ‘An American Holiday Festival’ »

From left, Sgt. 1st Class Todd Corona, Spc. Elliot Mee and Spc. Ryan Columbare, all assigned to the 1st Armored Division Band, play during the band’s annual holiday concert at the Plaza Theatre Dec. 5. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff: (El Paso, Texas, Dec. 15, 2016) The 1st Armored Division Band brought holiday cheer to about 900 spectators at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso Dec. 5. For about 15 years, the band has performed an annual holiday…

Dec 14 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

61-year-old quits half-century habit »

Ann Yates, 61-year-old military spouse and former smoker, holds up the harness for a horse she plans to purchase with money saved by quitting a 50-year-old smoking habit after a class with the tobacco cessation program offered by Health Promotion and Wellness Center, Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Nov. 15. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs: (El Paso, Texas, Dec. 15, 2016) It took a dream for Ann Yates to kick a 50-year habit. Yates, a 61-year-old military spouse, started smoking cigarettes when she was 11 after receiving an ultimatum from peers as she entered high…

Dec 14 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

86th ESB troops ‘steak out’ Hope Chapel »

Bill Harmon, a volunteer with the All-American Beef Battalion, prepares the steaks for a lunch for Soldiers and families of Company A, 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, here Dec. 3. Photos by Sgt. Maricris C. McLane, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.

By Sgt. Maricris C. McLane, 24th Press Camp Headquarters: (El Paso, Texas, Dec. 15, 2016) Soldiers and families of Company A, 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 1st Armored Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, received an “all-American” meal as part of a luncheon put together by their command…

Dec 14 2016 / No Comment / Read More »


Healthbeat Col. John A. Smyrski III, left, commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Dr. Thomas W. Travis, a retired Air Force lieutenant general who served as the 21st Surgeon General of the Air Force, currently serving as the senior vice president of Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (Southern Region), pose for a picture during the 2016 WBAMC holiday ball at the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center here Dec. 3. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

Former Air Force medicine top brass keynoter at WBAMC holiday ball-HB

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs: (El Paso, Texas, Dec. 15, 2016) William Beaumont Army Medical Center held its annual holiday ball at the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center here Dec. 3. The annual event featured live…

Dec 14 2016 / Read More »
William Beaumont Army Medical Center Soldiers and staff pose for a picture during the Texas Ten Step Program facility designation ceremony Nov. 29. Photos by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

Designation echoes WBAMC pledge toward breastfeeding

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs: (El Paso, Texas, Dec. 8, 2016) Lining the halls of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery ward are posters, each titled with a step aimed toward encouraging breastfeeding as…

Dec 7 2016 / Read More »
Sports “Slick” Willie Shaw, a member of the Harlem Globetrotters, showed off some of his signature ball handling skills to the students of Polk Elementary School in El Paso Monday. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs.

Globetrotters’ star ‘Slick’ Willie Shaw teaches students the ABCs of bullying

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs: (El Paso, Texas, Dec. 15, 2016) The third through fifth grade students of Hibbard G. Polk Elementary School in El Paso laughed and talked in hushed whispers as…

Dec 14 2016 / Read More »
People take off after hearing the starting pistol, which signaled the start of the 8K Holiday Race at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Saturday. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs.

Dashing through the desert: 8K race brings out holiday spirit

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs: (El Paso, Texas, Dec. 8, 2016) The 8K Holiday Race here Saturday began with a bang as the starting gun went off, sending nearly 100 participants around a…

Dec 7 2016 / Read More »
